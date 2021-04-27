Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.97. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $28.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $33.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $36.50 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $269.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

