Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By Wedbush

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 36.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.