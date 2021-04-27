Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The Charles Schwab in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12. The Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

