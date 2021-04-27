Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Valmont Industries, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $243.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $251.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,562 shares of company stock valued at $13,914,674. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

