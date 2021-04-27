Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Increased by Analyst

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

CBNK stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $305.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $23.10.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $28,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,137.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Greene sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,784.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,476 in the last 90 days. 41.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

