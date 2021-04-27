Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Decreased by Piper Sandler

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 25th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CVBF stock opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.62. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. CVB Financial had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,829,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,813,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,368,000 after buying an additional 951,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 547,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 197,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,415,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,879 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

