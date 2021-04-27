Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Purchased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,680 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.12% of Q2 worth $62,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Q2 by 235.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 15,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total transaction of $1,760,281.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,323,520.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,211 shares of company stock valued at $20,645,203. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.88.

NYSE:QTWO traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $106.69. 3,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,306. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average of $115.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.30 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

