Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Decreased by Analyst (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.20. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $511.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $22.24 EPS.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$587.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$516.00 to C$480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$560.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$489.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$460.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$465.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$444.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.33 billion and a PE ratio of 23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$302.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$489.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

