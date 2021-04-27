Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PFC)

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Premier Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.68 on Monday. Premier Financial has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $26.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In other news, EVP Tina Nutter purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

