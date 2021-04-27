QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Gap Down to $51.21

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.21, but opened at $49.38. QIAGEN shares last traded at $49.40, with a volume of 1,757 shares trading hands.

QGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 169.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 34,333 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after buying an additional 63,306 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,515,000. 43.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

