QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $175.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $138.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.09 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 430.9% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 46,230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

