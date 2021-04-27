Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Qualitas Real Estate Income Fund (ASX:QRI) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0079 per share on Sunday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

