Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 11,800 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$61,590.15.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Quarterhill Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a PE ratio of 15.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

