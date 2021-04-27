Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Buys 6,900 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$131,068.12.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.68 and a 52 week high of C$3.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

