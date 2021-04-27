Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Piper Sandler

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $120.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a one year low of $105.93 and a one year high of $306.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.71.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares in the company, valued at $81,956,897.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quidel by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Quidel by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

