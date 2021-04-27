R.P. Boggs & Co. Reduces Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,658 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $447,000. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,634,008. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares in the company, valued at $243,610,044.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,505,964 shares of company stock valued at $139,741,356 in the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.