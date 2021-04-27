R.P. Boggs & Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

R.P. Boggs & Co. lowered its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for 3.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in FirstService by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after acquiring an additional 514,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FirstService by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,474,000 after acquiring an additional 297,715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $15,514,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,806. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $76.30 and a twelve month high of $170.91.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.14%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FirstService from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on FirstService from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

