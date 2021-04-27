RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

Get RadNet alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -105.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that RadNet will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,773,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,575. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.