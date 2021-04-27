Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Boxer Capital, Llc Buys 150,000 Shares

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 27th, Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,025,000 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 278,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,944. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

