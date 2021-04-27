Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 241,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,221. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

