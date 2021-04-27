Rarible Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.22 or 0.00033174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $65.67 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00066252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00020842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.00786070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00097898 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.71 or 0.08022126 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

