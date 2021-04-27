Rate3 Price Reaches $0.0017 on Exchanges (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.54 million and $261,110.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00067328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.00788314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.58 or 0.08134469 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

