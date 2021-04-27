Raymond James Comments on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.77.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $371.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $214.54 and a 1-year high of $390.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.96.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are scheduled to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.7565 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

