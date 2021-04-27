Raymond James Raises Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$47.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded Precision Drilling from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.07.

Shares of TSE PD opened at C$30.83 on Friday. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$9.80 and a 12 month high of C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$410.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.08.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

