Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $616.76 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 3.88. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

