RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million.

RBB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,079. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $390.17 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $573,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 79,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

