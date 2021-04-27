RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93.
In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.
RBB Bancorp Company Profile
RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
