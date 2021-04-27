RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by 312.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of RBB stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $390.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group started coverage on RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

