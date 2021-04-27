Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Truist

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.77.

Red Rock Resorts stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. 48,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.49.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 561.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,046,000 after buying an additional 1,018,353 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $19,019,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $12,142,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,090,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,556,000 after acquiring an additional 448,334 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,532,000 after purchasing an additional 310,406 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

