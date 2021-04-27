Refereum (RFR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $94,803.00

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Over the last week, Refereum has traded down 0% against the dollar. Refereum has a total market cap of $100.16 million and approximately $94,803.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00020510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00063604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.23 or 0.00787121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00096494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4,406.94 or 0.08025378 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

