REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About REGENXBIO
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
