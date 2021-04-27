REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 63.13% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. REGENXBIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 16.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 4.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in REGENXBIO by 14.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

