Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $847,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $73.51 and a 52 week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $186.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.