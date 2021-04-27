Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 21.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $1,552,000. Creative Planning raised its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 592,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $52.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

