Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 15,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.0% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 60.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $255.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.91.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.