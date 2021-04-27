Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $218.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $138.37 and a twelve month high of $218.27.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

