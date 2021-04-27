Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 46.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NYSE GLW opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 230.35, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

