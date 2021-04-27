Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Stock Position Raised by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,007,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,822,000 after acquiring an additional 787,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,611,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,785,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,396,000 after buying an additional 496,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,180,000 after purchasing an additional 369,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.56.

NYSE:RGA opened at $130.03 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.99 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.