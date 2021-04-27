Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 3,843 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $418.89. 256,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,177. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.