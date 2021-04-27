renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $834,392.05 and approximately $946,513.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00062703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.96 or 0.00284019 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $536.03 or 0.00995310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00732548 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025690 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,820.04 or 0.99933580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

