Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Auto Prop Reit in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.