Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

HBAN opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

