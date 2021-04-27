Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $458.87 million, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

