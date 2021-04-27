Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Pelham Capital Ltd.

Pelham Capital Ltd. decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 583,437 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International makes up approximately 10.1% of Pelham Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Pelham Capital Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Restaurant Brands International worth $163,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

QSR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $66.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,211. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

