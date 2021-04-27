Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 547.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

SWX stock opened at $70.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $81.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $914.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.13 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

