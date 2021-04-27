Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.55 Million Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 242,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPR shares. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.44. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.