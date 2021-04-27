Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,120 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in KB Home were worth $5,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after buying an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth $40,317,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,033 shares of company stock worth $13,252,667. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

