Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,347 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.19.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock worth $8,970,035. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $167.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $178.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

