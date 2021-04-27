Reviewing RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Lemonade shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Lemonade’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $4.20 billion 2.03 $748.80 million $9.13 18.74 Lemonade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Lemonade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 12.46% 2.44% 0.51% Lemonade N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RenaissanceRe and Lemonade, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 1 2 2 0 2.20 Lemonade 3 3 3 0 2.00

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $191.60, indicating a potential upside of 11.99%. Lemonade has a consensus target price of $90.29, indicating a potential downside of 7.46%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Lemonade.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Lemonade on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer's liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers' compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

