Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $192.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to report sales of $192.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.04 million. Ribbon Communications reported sales of $157.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year sales of $927.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $930.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $976.77 million, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $981.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $244.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.82 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.17. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.25.

In other news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

