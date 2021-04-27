Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Gap Up to $29.46

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.46, but opened at $31.00. Riley Exploration Permian shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $558.68 million and a PE ratio of 12.11.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other news, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 6,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $146,351.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,769,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,058,709.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin. The company holds interest in the Kansas properties located in central Kansas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 153 oil producing wells across 10,893 net acres with 98.7 MBbl proved reserves.

