Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.86% of PerkinElmer worth $124,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PKI. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. 7,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,402. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.71 and a 12 month high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.23.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

